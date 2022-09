Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 September 2022 04:03 Hits: 0

Republican Karoline Leavitt has defeated Matt Mowers in a race to face off against vulnerable Democrat Rep. Chris Pappas this November.

(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/2022-live-primary-election-race-results/2022/09/14/1122554421/leavitt-mowers-new-hampshire-primary