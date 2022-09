Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 September 2022 21:21 Hits: 2

There have been fresh clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia, two former Soviet republics, in recent days. They've clashed with each other for decades over a long-running territorial dispute.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/14/1123024118/nearly-100-are-dead-as-azerbaijan-and-armenias-territory-fight-renews