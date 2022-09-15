Just Another Day At The Office

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 15 September 2022 03:00 Hits: 10

It was Pat Ryan's day to shine. The newly elected Congressman from New York was getting sworn into office. But a little pandemonium, in the form of his son, happened, and the boy stole the thunder and the day:

Newly sworn in Rep @PatRyanUC’s son Theo steals the show at his ceremonial swearing in pic.twitter.com/nzBrawRSTr — Kristin Wilson (@kristin__wilson) September 13, 2022

Ryan better get used to it. He's going to be dealing with even worse things on a daily basis. They're called Republicans.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/just-another-day-office