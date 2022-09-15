The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Just Another Day At The Office

Category: World Politics Hits: 10

It was Pat Ryan's day to shine. The newly elected Congressman from New York was getting sworn into office. But a little pandemonium, in the form of his son, happened, and the boy stole the thunder and the day:

Ryan better get used to it. He's going to be dealing with even worse things on a daily basis. They're called Republicans.

Open thread below...

