Mike Lindell Says The Feds Seized His Cellphone At Hardee’s

Mike Lindell, the pillow salesman, and staunch election-denying Trump supporter, says that the FBI stopped him at a Hardee's drive-thru with a warrant to seize his phone.

"We pulled through the drive-thru, they take the order, we pull up, and she says pull ahead," Lindell explained, adding that when he pulled ahead, another car came and parked perpendicular to them.

Lindell said that he told his friend, "That's either a bad guy, or it's FBI," however, he added that the agents were polite.

He said the agents told him they had a warrant for his cell phone and would be seizing it, but Lindell replied that he needed it to "run five companies" as he doesn't have a computer.

Lindell said the agents mentioned something about Colorado, so I'm speculating that it might have to do with Tina Peters, the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder who pleaded not guilty earlier this month to charges related to a security breach of her office's election equipment. Last year, Lindell said that he was providing Peters with a safe house amid an FBI investigation into her role in an alleged plot to leak election data to a QAnon leader, according to Vice News.

Former President Crazy McCrazyPants weighed in on Truth Social:

