Protester With 'Fart Noises' Sign At Ashli Babbit Rally When Trump Calls In

Published on Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Trump supporter Ashli Babbit was shot by a police officer while breaking into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Former President Donald Trump and his supporters have sought to portray her as a martyr who was unjustly killed; however, she should have complied. She was ahead of the mob of Trump supporters and tried to crawl through a broken window of the Capitol when she was shot.

The Associated Press reported in January:

Trump has called her “an incredible person,” and he even taped a posthumous birthday greeting to her in October. Trump has also demanded the Justice Department reinvestigate Babbitt’s death, though the officer who shot her was cleared of any wrongdoing by two prior federal investigations.

Trump called into a gathering outside the Washington, DC, jail with Ashli Babbitt’s mother.

A bit of a scuffle ensued when a protester showed up with a “Fart Noises” sign as the former President was speaking: “It’s a terrible thing to a lot of people who have been treated very unfairly. We love Ashli.”

Sorry, Trumpers, but if she broke into my home, I'd shoot her, too. I want to buy the fart noises guy a drink.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/protester-fart-noises-sign-ashli-babbit