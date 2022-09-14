The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bomb Delivered To Northeastern University

A bomb was delivered to Northeastern University in Boston on Tuesday. It detonated when it was opened by someone at the hall. Via NBCBoston.com:

One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after a package delivered to a building at Northeastern University exploded when it was opened, school officials confirmed.

A second package was also found and rendered safe by the bomb squad, Boston police confirmed at a news conference Tuesday night.

Northeastern University said the package was delivered to Holmes Hall on Leon Street around 7 p.m. and detonated when a staff member opened it. That person, a 45-year-old man, suffered minor hand injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The Boston Bomb Squad, Boston police, Boston fire and Boston EMS all responded and the building was evacuated. An FBI spokesperson said they were assisting the investigation.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/bomb-delivered-yesterday-northeastern

