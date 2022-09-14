National Railway Strike Looms This Friday

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 September 2022 12:28 Hits: 4

The last thing we need are more shortages, but that seems inevitable if railway owners can't loosen their grasp on workers. Via the Washington Post:

Freight railroad companies and unions representing workers have been locked in a dispute over pay and working conditions, and come Friday, the conflict could spill over into a logistical crisis, affecting not only commuters who rely on the railway to get to work but also the nation’s energy supply and drinking water.

While a presidential board has urged a compromise, two of the largest unions have not agreed to the deal, which could prompt a major strike or the railroads to lock out passenger rail agencies and workers.

The impasse is tied to disagreements between management and labor over sick time and penalties for missing work, a politically challenging stalemate for President Biden, who aims to advocate for union workers but has prioritized untangling the nation’s besieged infrastructure in the covid era.