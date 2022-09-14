Senate Dems Pushing For Same Sex Marriage Protection

Articles

Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Senate Democrats are trying to pass a bill that will allow people to marry people of their own sex.

Currently same-sex marriage is legal nationwide, AND it is clear that theocrats on the SCOTUS want to take an ax to that. If Congress passes a law to specifically allow same-sex marriage, it might make it more difficult for the Supreme Court to rule that marriage is a matter for the states and not the federal government. In other words, maybe the Democrats have learned that our SCOTUS is totally a political organization and a threat to our civil rights.

Politico, aka "Tiger Beat on the Potomac" (thanks Charlie Pierce!) email thingie alerts us to some movement to codify Marriage Equality before our illegitimate SCOTUS gets their hands on it:

The status of the marriage bill. Sens. TAMMY BALDWIN (D-Wis.), SUSAN COLLINS (R-Maine) and KYRSTEN SINEMA (D-Ariz.) are leading the negotiations. Schumer world will be looking for signs of Republican support — especially after Tuesday’s GOP lunch, where it is sure to be discussed. Don’t expect quick action this week. Per a Dem aide: “The earliest Schumer could file cloture on a marriage agreement would be the end of the week, when the Senate finishes processing the circuit court judges currently in the queue.”

What’s holding it up? Republicans want a carve-out so that business owners can discriminate against LGBTQ people, you know, in the name of religious freedom:

