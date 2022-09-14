The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

President Zelenskyy Visits Liberated Izium

President Zelenskyy Visits Liberated Izium

Just days after Ukraine liberated the areas that had been occupied by Russian forces since the start of the war, President Zelenskyy visited the city to thank the troops in person. During his brief speech an explosion could be heard but Zelenskyy did not even flinch and just continued speaking.

Source: New York Times

President Volodymyr Zelensky made an unannounced visit to Izium in northeastern Ukraine, which Ukraine seized in a lightning offensive over the weekend. Raising the national flag in the city’s main square, the Ukrainian leader said: “Our blue and yellow flag is already flying in de-occupied Izium. And it will be so in every Ukrainian city and village.”

Some pictures from the scene.

