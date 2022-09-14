More Bad News For Trump On FBI Search Warrant

Articles

Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Judge Bruce E. Reinhardt unsealed more pages from the affidavit about the search warrant issued for Mar-A-Lago.

This is about Trump refusing to return top-secret documents.

Apart from special master nonsense, new information revealed by the search warrant affidavit was that 17 were marked as 'top-secret,' 16 were marked as 'secret,' and 5 documents were marked as 'confidential.'

There was also information derived from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

"Since the FIFTEEN BOXES were provided to NARA, additional documents bearing classification markings, which appear to contain NDI and were stored at the PREMISES in an unauthorized location, have been produced to the government in response to a grand jury subpoena directed to FPOTUS’s post-presidential office and seeking documents containing further classification markings stored at the PREMISES and otherwise under FPOTUS’ control," the unsealed portion of the affidavit states.

It also contained a certified letter from the "Office of Donald Trump," most likely from Trump lawyer Christina Bobb, saying that all White House records we returned. The letter also stated that they did a search of the storage room without finding any other documents at Mar a Largo, which contradicts what the FBI actually found in their August 8 search.

