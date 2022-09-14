Mike Pence: Overturning Roe V Wade Is 'Just The Beginning'

Articles

Wednesday, 14 September 2022

In an interview with RealClearPolitics, former VP Mike Pence that stripping away a women's right to choose regarding her own health and body is more important than winning the Midterm elections.

Somebody might want to tell that to Republican Senate candidates because Mike Pence is definitely not interested in helping them.



“I welcome any and all efforts to advance the cause of life in state capitals or in the nation’s capital,” Pence told RCP when asked about legislation to institute a federal abortion ban. “And I have every confidence that the next Republican president, whoever that may be, will stand for the right to life.”

"It is imperative that Republicans and conservatives resolve, here and now, that we will not shrink from the fight,” he added. For their part, Republican leadership would rather not. At least, not right now.

Pence had spoken earlier at a gathering of the Susan B Anthony anti-choice group and told them that overturning Roe V Wade was “the end of the beginning.”

In other words, you ain't seen nothing, folks.

In the GOP, the Senate Republicans seem to be split after Lindsey Graham introduced his national abortion ban bill.

