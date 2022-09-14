The RW War On Race And Gender Is Bankrolled By Billionaires

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 September 2022 16:00 Hits: 4

Kudos to reporter Matthew Cunningham-Cook for highlighting how the guy leading the attacks, Manhattan Institute senior fellow Christopher Rufo, is not just an outspoken racist and homophobic hate monger but a front man in a very, very well-funded war on tolerance and decency.

The situation illustrates how corporate interests are quietly using their wealth to stoke hate and divide America over culture-war issues in order to divert people’s attention from more pressing matters — namely, the country’s grotesque wealth inequality and the near-total control Wall Street now exerts over everyone’s economic lives.

While the Manhattan Institute’s donors remain secret, its board members are a who’s who of elitists who made huge profits from the 2008 financial crisis with much to gain from maintaining the massive wealth inequality in the U.S. and “plundered massive wealth from communities of color.”

What better way to keep the money coming in than to demonize already marginalized people and suggest they are the true oppressors?

Cunningham-Cook notes that the Manhattan Institute has already “ played a critical role in dismantling the social safety net and criminalizing the poor under the guise of promoting “welfare reform” and “broken windows” policing.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/rw-war-race-and-gender-bankrolled