Alex Jones Does Not Understand What A Judge Can Do To Him

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 September 2022 16:11 Hits: 4

Alex Jones is refusing to cooperate in turning over documents in his second defamation lawsuit, and the Connecticut judge is not standing for it.

Judge Barbara Bellis did not mince words when focusing on Jones' contemptuous behavior. It's like his attorney hasn't warned him that the judge can throw him in jail.

“I’ll make the following observation: This stunningly cavalier attitude with respect to their discovery obligations is what led to the default in the first place. The defendants have consistently engaged in dilatory and obstructionist discovery practices, from the inception of these cases right through to the trial.”

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/alex-jones-contempt-of-court