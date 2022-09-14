Hardee's Punks Mike Lindell

Articles

The Hardee's restaurant chain had a fun response to My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, after the FBI confiscated his phone at one of their drive-thrus.

Yesterday, Conover Kennard covered this story for C&L: "Mike Lindell, the pillow salesman, and staunch election-denying Trump supporter, says that the FBI stopped him at a Hardee's drive-thru with a warrant to seize his phone."

"We pulled through the drive-thru, they take the order, we pull up, and she says pull ahead," Lindell explained, adding that when he pulled ahead, another car came and parked perpendicular to them.

The reaction from MAGA was what you might expect.

Huffing and puffing about radical law reinforcement being used against political opponents. Yada, yada, yada.

Trump via Truth Social: Breaking News: Mike Lindell, “THE Pillow Guy,” was just raided by the FBI. We are now officially living in a Weaponized Police State, Rigged Elections, and all. Our Country is a laughing stock all over the World. The majesty of the United States is gone. Can’t let this happen. TAKE BACK AMERICA!

Enter Hardee's.

Now that you know we exist... you should really try our pillowy biscuits. — Hardee’s (@Hardees) September 14, 2022 read more

