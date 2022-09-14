Another GOP Election Official Arrested In Brazen Ballot Scheme

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 September 2022 17:29 Hits: 4

The Republican elections board commissioner in upstate Rensselaer County, New York, is in big boy trouble. On Tuesday, Jason Schofield was arrested on charges of carrying out a ballot scheme that allowed him to cast votes in voters’ names. This reminds me of the case with Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr. here in N.C., who was busted for a ballot scheme, too. I'm sensing a pattern here.

Via the Daily News:

Jason Schofield applied for absentee ballots for voters who did not want to vote and, in some instances, personally pushed voters to sign absentee ballot envelopes, positioning himself or his associates to commit voter fraud in primary and general elections in 2021, according to court papers.

The 12-count indictment charging Schofield said ballots were counted from at least four voters who were instructed to sign ballot envelopes but were not allowed to complete them.

