Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 September 2022 22:30 Hits: 5

Only two midterm debates for Senate races are scheduled so far. Plenty of candidates say they’re open to debating their opponents, but only on their terms, setting up stalemates as a result. In Part 2 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew analyzes how debates can affect campaigns and why Senate candidates seem to be avoiding them this year.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/why-are-senate-candidates-avoiding-debates/