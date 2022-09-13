Republicans Can’t Agree On New Abortion Restrictions

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 September 2022

While Republican lawmakers can’t agree on how restrictive abortion legislation should be in South Carolina and West Virginia, candidates running in the midterms are trying to distance themselves from the stricter abortion bans they supported earlier in their campaigns. In Part 3 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the team breaks down how GOP lawmakers and candidates have been approaching potential policies on abortion after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision.

