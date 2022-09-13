Dennis Prager Defends 'Good Germans' Who Supported Hitler's Nazi Party

Articles

Dennis Prager recently said there was some really fine slave owners before the Civil War, which is supposed to somehow "own the left," so now he's circling back to the Nazis.

Slavery was an atrocity even if some slave owners were, as Prager says, good people. One cannot own human beings like they were property and be "good people."

The nation fought a bloody Civil War with over 600,000 Americans dead in its wake to rid itself of that abomination. So what's his point?

Prager whined that the left called him out for his slaveowner lunacy. Yeah, we did.

I have no idea if Prager believes this is some sort of a winning hand to praise former slave owners, but now he's shifting to Nazi Germany.

"There were nice people who supported, who voted for the Nazis. You think every single person who voted for the Nazis was personally despicable?" he asked.

There was a lot of anger around the Treaty of Versailles, but Germans knew exactly what the Nazis were all about, especially as Hitler started eliminated his rivals during Night of the Long Knives. Is this the fate Prager wants for more than half this country?

