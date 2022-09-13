KJP Lays Lindsey Graham's Abortion Hypocrisy Bare

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 13 September 2022

First, Republicans told us to calm down after Roe was overturned because abortion rights should be determined at the state level. South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is one of those Republicans. The problem is that Linds pitched a 15-week national abortion ban. Yeah, so not at the state level, then.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked by a reporter why President Biden doesn't "compromise" with Lindsey.

"I'm going to quote Lindsey Graham from August 7, 2022, and he said, 'I've been consistent. I think states should decide the issue of marriage, and states should decide the issue of abortion.' That's from his own mouth, and now he wants to do a national ban," she explained.

Republicans know this is the worst move, just ahead of the midterm elections. Women are a huge voting bloc. Even Mitch McConnell wants no part of this.

McConnell on Graham’s bill: “you’ll have to ask him about it.” Says most Republicans want to leave it to the states — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) September 13, 2022 read more

