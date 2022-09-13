Trump-Backed Arizona GOP Chair Shares Post From Racist Account

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 September 2022 20:34 Hits: 4

Last year, Donald Trump offered his “complete and total endorsement” for another term for Arizona state party chairwoman Kelli Ward. She is, of course, an election denier. So, it comes as no surprise shared a tweet from a racist. The account identifies as a "pureblood," meaning he isn't vaxxed.

Vice reports:

Ward retweeted a violent video that appears to show a white child being savagely beaten by a larger boy with a darker complexion, with the caption "homeschool your children."

"Violent, hate-filled predators are loose in our public schools. And 'the system' again puts innocent children in danger," she quote-tweeted.

The original tweet came from Dan Lyman, who describes himself as a "pureblood" in his Twitter bio and has a pinned tweet of a shirtless man who appears to be him at the top of the account with the caption "White Boy Summer has officially begun."

Lyman's Twitter account is a cascade of violent videos, mostly of Black people attacking white people, as he seemingly looks to paint a crisis of anti-white violence in the U.S., as well as content from white supremacist Nick Fuentes and right-wing conspiracy theorists like Mike Cernovich.