Armed Man In Rainbow Clown Wig Wanted To Restore Trump To 'King'

A Pennsylvania man in a rainbow clown wig was arrested at a Dairy Queen and charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, person not to possess, terroristic threats, and disorderly conduct. Jan V. Stawovy, 61, had three loaded handguns and 62 rounds of ammunition.

Because politics isn't weird enough, he wanted to "restore" Donald Trump to -- and it looks like he gave the former President a promotion -- "President King of the United States."

TribLive reports:

At the time, there were customers inside the Dairy Queen, and several people with intellectual disabilities were headed inside the restaurant, police said. A loaded gun was found in Stawovy's pocket. Stawovy told investigators he had it to protect himself from drug traffickers, intended to kill "Democrats and liberals," and wanted to "restore (former President Donald) Trump to President king of the United States," police said in a news release.

Two more loaded handguns were found inside his car, along with the ammunition.

How much do you want to make a dollar bet that this guy is a QAnon fan? Never mind. That's a sucker's bet.

Amato adds: Can you imagine if this sicko was a liberal? Fox News would be running this story over and over again.

