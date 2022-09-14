Foxsplaining The Trump Document Scandal

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 September 2022 03:00 Hits: 5

Desi Lydic does it again. She explains Fox to us so that we know that this Mar-A-Lago document scandal is the biggest witch hunt since Dorothy planted her house on that poor woman. We also learn that it's just an effort to distract us from the real scandals such as Hunter Biden's laptop is living a better life than I am, that Joe Biden stayed up late on a school night just to give a speech and that Merrick Garland is really a space elf. Well, OK, some of us might have known that last one.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/foxsplaining-trump-document-scandal