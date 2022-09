Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 September 2022 09:00 Hits: 7

The U.K. has had four prime ministers in six years. Israel is about to have its fifth election in four years. Many in the U.S. still deny the 2020 election result. What is going on?

(Image credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/13/1122367915/biden-trump-democracy-truss-israel-election