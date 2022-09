Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 September 2022 10:31 Hits: 10

Is "quiet quitting" about being lazy or setting healthy boundaries? Is it even real? We dig into the data and ask workers themselves about what it means to them.

(Image credit: Mohamed Hassan/Pixabay)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/money/2022/09/13/1122059402/the-economics-behind-quiet-quitting-and-what-we-should-call-it-instead