Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 September 2022 17:44 Hits: 7

Servants of the Damned author David Enrich says lawyers from the firm of Jones Day were deeply embedded in the Trump White House — and helped create policy designed to limit the federal government.

(Image credit: Al Drago/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/13/1122536384/trump-lawyers-jones-day-servants-of-the-damned-david-enrich