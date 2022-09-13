Flurry Of Subpoenas Issued, Phones Seized By Justice Department

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 September 2022

About 40 subpoenas have been issued by the Justice Department over the past week. seeking information about the attempted coup on Jan. 6 by former President Donald Trump and his allies. Things are heating up in Trumpworld, and we're good with that.

Via The New York Times:

Two top Trump advisers, Boris Epshteyn and Mike Roman had their phones seized as evidence, those people said. The department's actions represent a substantial escalation of a slow-simmer investigation two months before the midterm elections, coinciding with a separate inquiry into Mr. Trump's hoarding of sensitive documents at his residence in Florida, Mar-a-Lago. Among those the department has contacted since Wednesday are people who are close to the former president and have played significant roles in his post-White House life.

Dan Scavino, come on down!

Those receiving the subpoenas included Dan Scavino, Mr. Trump's former social media director who rose from working at a Trump-owned golf course to one of his most loyal aides and has remained an adviser since Mr. Trump left office. Stanley Woodward, one of Mr. Scavino's lawyers, declined to comment. read more

