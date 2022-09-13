Lindsey Graham Will Introduce National Abortion Ban Today

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 September 2022 11:59 Hits: 6

Here's some news: Lindsey Graham is going to introduce a bill today about banning abortions in the entire country, probably after the 15th week.

Republicans insist abortion rights should be determined on the state level. Then they turn around and introduce a national ban. What's up with that?

"If Graham's bill is as advertised, we should be clear that this is actually a blue state abortion ban. The vast majority of red states already have bans stricter than this one. So the point here is really only to overrule the laws of blue states that protect abortion rights," Josh Marshall of Talking Points Memo wrote last night.

Politically speaking, it's dead on arrival. So what's the purpose?

After all, to introduce a bill that does exactly what Democrats have been warning women Republicans will do seems like a mid-term gift to Democrats. Could it be they're trying to change the subject?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/lindsey-graham-will-introduce-national