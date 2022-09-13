What Dems Can Do To Address Corruption In The Courts

Articles

Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Lawrence O'Donnell talked about the crisis of legitimacy in the Supreme Court last night.

"Claire McCaskill, John Roberts just doesn't get it, he doesn't get the difference between disagreeing with opinions of the court and questioning the legitimacy," O'Donnell said.

"This is a guy who is very out of touch. Let me count the ways that legitimacy can be questioned. First, people were put on the court with a political 2x4 wielded by Mitch McConnell. First, by denying a sitting president an opportunity to name a Supreme Court justice, first time in history. Second, by installing a judge right before a presidential election, never before in history. And third, he's got a guy sitting on the Supreme Court whose wife is helping plot the overthrow the government, and then they overturn a right that women had in this country for 50 years. It is unbelievable how bad it is," McCaskill said.

He asked Dahlia Lithwick about her proposed solutions.

"Not just the supreme court, which is legislatively possible, but difficult. But the lower courts, including the district courts, for example the district courts in Florida where Donald Trump right now has very own judges doing everything she possibly can for him. One of the ironies of the special prosecutor, the special master in this case, is that in 1986, Ronald Reagan was able to appoint him to a federal judgeship that did not exist the year before, because it was created in an expansion, exactly the kind of expansion you are talking about in the district courts," he said.

