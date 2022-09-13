Malcolm Nance Appears On KremlinTV

Articles

Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Russian media monitor Julia Davis was tickled to see Malcolm Nance on KremlinTV, the Russians using his video as an example of Yankee imperialism against Russia. Nance, a former media pundit on MSNBC and security expert with over twenty years in the US military has been in Ukraine for months. He was on the frontline in Kharkiv Oblast during Ukraine's recent offensive. "What's up now, bitches? Shit's comin' down," says Nance into the camera, apparently quite stoked about it all.

Russian state TV presenter Artyom Sheyni wearing the Russian swastika on his shirt and whining about Nance's video.

Russian state TV presenter Artyom Sheynin has been pushing the line that Russia is now fighting Nato in Ukraine

As "evidence" he shows a video posted by @MalcolmNance, adding ironically: "Look at this Ukrainian! I think he's from a small village in Ternopil Region" pic.twitter.com/w7jtZm9W2P — Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) September 13, 2022

Julia Davis' tweet.

