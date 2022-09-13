The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Malcolm Nance Appears On KremlinTV

Malcolm Nance Appears On KremlinTV

Russian media monitor Julia Davis was tickled to see Malcolm Nance on KremlinTV, the Russians using his video as an example of Yankee imperialism against Russia. Nance, a former media pundit on MSNBC and security expert with over twenty years in the US military has been in Ukraine for months. He was on the frontline in Kharkiv Oblast during Ukraine's recent offensive. "What's up now, bitches? Shit's comin' down," says Nance into the camera, apparently quite stoked about it all.

Russian state TV presenter Artyom Sheyni wearing the Russian swastika on his shirt and whining about Nance's video.

Julia Davis' tweet.

https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/malcolm-nance-appears-kremlintv

