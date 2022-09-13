Biden Calls For Effort To Cut Cancer By 50% In 25 Years

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 September 2022 14:15 Hits: 3

This is the kind of thing Democrats do. It's not sexy, and many of you won't bother to read this, but it's one of those things that makes a real difference in people's lives. That's why Joe Biden is pushing for a "moonshot" coordinated effort to cut cancer deaths. Via the Associated Press:

Biden hopes to move the U.S. closer to the goal he set in February of cutting U.S. cancer fatalities by 50% over the next 25 years and dramatically improving the lives of caregivers and those suffering from cancer. Experts say the objective is attainable — with adequate investments.

The president called his goal of developing treatments and therapeutics for cancers “bold, ambitious, and I might add, completely doable.”

In his speech, Biden called on the private sector to make drugs more affordable, and data more regularly available. He ticked off medical advancements possible with focused research, funding and data.

And he spoke of a new federally backed study that seeks evidence for using blood tests to screen against multiple cancers — a potential game-changer in diagnostic testing to dramatically improve early detection of cancers.