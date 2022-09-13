The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Biden Calls For Effort To Cut Cancer By 50% In 25 Years

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Biden Calls For Effort To Cut Cancer By 50% In 25 Years

This is the kind of thing Democrats do. It's not sexy, and many of you won't bother to read this, but it's one of those things that makes a real difference in people's lives. That's why Joe Biden is pushing for a "moonshot" coordinated effort to cut cancer deaths. Via the Associated Press:

Biden hopes to move the U.S. closer to the goal he set in February of cutting U.S. cancer fatalities by 50% over the next 25 years and dramatically improving the lives of caregivers and those suffering from cancer. Experts say the objective is attainable — with adequate investments.

The president called his goal of developing treatments and therapeutics for cancers “bold, ambitious, and I might add, completely doable.”

In his speech, Biden called on the private sector to make drugs more affordable, and data more regularly available. He ticked off medical advancements possible with focused research, funding and data.

And he spoke of a new federally backed study that seeks evidence for using blood tests to screen against multiple cancers — a potential game-changer in diagnostic testing to dramatically improve early detection of cancers.

The problem, as always, is funding:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/biden-calls-effort-cut-cancer-50-25-years

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version