PA Republican Launches Crazy-Time Rant About Gun Sense Group

Pennsylvania state Rep. Stephanie Borowicz (R) appears to want some attention, so we'll give her a little bit. Borowicz launched a rant singling out the gun sense group Moms Demand Action.

"I always say, 'God and guns got us here, and God and guns will keep us here. Never surrender on the 2nd Amendment. Never give them an inch," she insisted, even though children are being slaughtered in schools.

"I had a gun control group; I think they're called Moms Demand Action or something like that," she said before ranting about the group's name.

She said the group told her, "We're not to take away your 2nd Amendment. We just want reasonable laws placed."

(I really don't believe her story, by the way.)

"So they came up to my office right on the line," then she explains there is a line at her office door. "And I said, 'don't step over into my office.'"

"You're not getting anywhere with that in my office," she added.

Via US News from June:

More school shootings with casualties occurred during the 2020-21 school year than in any other year since data collection began, according to a new federal report on school crime and safety. read more

