The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Dumb Hannity Proves Why Trump Should Never Hold Office Again

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Dumb Hannity Proves Why Trump Should Never Hold Office Again

On Monday night's Hannity, Sean read a list of the investigations into Trump's criminal actions -- that actually did the reverse of what the Fox News host hoped to achieve.

Most Fox News viewers most likely don't know all the investigations undertaken against the former president, because Fox News and right-wing media refuse to cover them in any detail to shield any real scrutiny against Trump.

Hannity gave them a look, maybe for the first time, into the criminality and unfitness of Trump.

The Fox News host and Trump confidant opened his program trying to defend Trump, as usual, but it blew up in his face.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/sean-hannity-proves-why-trump-should-never

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version