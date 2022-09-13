Dumb Hannity Proves Why Trump Should Never Hold Office Again

Articles

On Monday night's Hannity, Sean read a list of the investigations into Trump's criminal actions -- that actually did the reverse of what the Fox News host hoped to achieve.

Most Fox News viewers most likely don't know all the investigations undertaken against the former president, because Fox News and right-wing media refuse to cover them in any detail to shield any real scrutiny against Trump.

Hannity gave them a look, maybe for the first time, into the criminality and unfitness of Trump.

The Fox News host and Trump confidant opened his program trying to defend Trump, as usual, but it blew up in his face.

