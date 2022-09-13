Transphobic Marco Rubio Goes On A 'Pregnant People' Rant

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 September 2022 17:00 Hits: 5

Florida Sen. Marco, who is in a close race against Val Demings decided to focus on the most important issue facing Floridians today, a CDC bulletin that lists the risks of "pregnant people" from COVID before and after giving birth.

The culture war lunacy of Republicans is reaching its pinnacle as the midterm elections creep up on us.

Speaking at an Edmund Burke/ National Conservatism affair, Rubio testified to his outrage.

"Today we are subjected to things like, there are such things as pregnant men," he said.

I'm sure the children of Uvalde would have much rather faced a CDC bulletin rather than the harbingers of death, AR15s.

"As far as I know, every single human being has ever been born has been born by a biological woman," he stated.

He's a real Mensa man.

Now we get to the crux of his anger.



"We have the CDC, who insists on using the term "pregnant people," Rubio said scornfully.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/marco-rubio-goes-transphobic-pregnant