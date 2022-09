Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 September 2022 06:23 Hits: 11

The Justice Department said Monday that it was willing to accept one of Donald Trump's picks for an independent arbiter to review documents seized during an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago last month.

(Image credit: Jon Elswick/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/13/1122618226/justice-department-says-it-is-to-open-to-one-of-trumps-picks-for-mar-lago-arbite