Fox News: Pollsters Conspiring To Suppress Republican Voters

Published on Monday, 12 September 2022

On Fox News' Outnumbered, the man in the middle Todd Pirro claimed recent polling is a left-wing conspiracy attempt to suppress Republicans from voting in the midterms.

Kayleigh McEnany was discussing recent polling showing some Senate races are very tight when Fox News' Todd Pirro posited a new MAGA conspiracy against the right.

Pirro said Republican insiders have been attacking polls altogether.

"Should we really be trusting the polls? Has recent history told us anything?" he said.

Todd Pirro continued to spin his conspiracy yarn.

"Polls are often used by mainstream media and the left, i.e. one and the same, to suppress right turnout. Could that be happening here?"

Pirro made the distinction that it's a midterm election so Trump isn't on the ballot. But is he?

"Could this be suppressing the vote? That’s the concern if you're on the right," Pirro said.

Who knew all polls are conducted by the deep state to undermine Republican voters?

Polling is not the be-all and end-all. It gives us a snap shot in time. A reflection, so to speak.

There is always a new conspiracy on hand from Fox News and other right-wing media to inflame MAGA voters when they believe the country is tilting against them.

