MAGA Rhetoric Causes Death Threats To Congress

Published on Monday, 12 September 2022

"We are at a precipice and we're counting on the American people to come through—and I have hope that people will realize that we have to turn this clock back."

That's what U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, toldMSNBC's Ali Velshi Saturday in an interview about how rhetoric from former President Donald Trump and his political allies—including their "Big Lie" that the 2020 presidential election was stolen by Democrats—connects to threats against both American democracy and individual lawmakers, including her.

The interview came just two days after Jayapal released audio of some threatening voicemails she has received and The Washington Postpublished a detailed account of her experience on July 9, when an armed man who lives just seven blocks away yelled obscenities outside her Seattle home. According to the newspaper, Brett Forsell's pistol was seized by police and he is now out on bail.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/maga-rhetoric-causes-death-threats