Where Have All The Lawyers Gone?

Politics brings up a very valid question. If TFG and all his little MAGAt disciples are telling the truth, Trump is a very successful business man worth a fortune, a very popular president who is being wrong persecuted by a corrupt justice system. He would be a lawyer's dream come true - unlimited wealth, high profile and a slam dunk case. Yet all he can get is an old perverted man with hair dye running down his head and former TV propagandists willing to represent him.

Where have all the good lawyers gone? You don't suppose that TFG and all his acolytes are lying again, do you?

Open thread below...

