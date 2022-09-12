The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ex-Pence Aide Nails Trump Lawyers For 'Lying' About 'Baffling' Documents

Marc Short, a former White House adviser, called out former President Donald Trump for employing shoddy lawyers who likely lied about "baffling" government documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

During an interview on Fox News, Short walked back early criticism of the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago.

"My point, in the beginning, was less one of condemnation about the way DOJ went about this," Short said, "instead of acknowledging DOJ has an extra burden of transparency in this case."

Short claimed that Trump's Department of Justice was "politicized" against him.

"So I think in light of that history, of course, there's going to be a concern from a lot of conservatives and Republicans that say you need to have extra transparency," he explained. "Having said that, it's certainly baffling as to why a lot of those documents are at Mar-a-Lago. It doesn't seem like it's the most secure environment."

Short added: "And I think there's also a question about why Trump's lawyers apparently were so misleading, potentially lying in the affidavit saying they returned all the information. I think, you know, there's a difference between playing a lawyer on TV and actually having good legal counsel."

