Mike's Blog Round Up

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 12 September 2022 11:20 Hits: 6

Roy Edroso Breaks It Down: The arts, humanities, and school regrets, but then again…

Strangely Blogged: It's just top to bottom fraud.

Reading the Pictures: An abortion patient assuredly shares her ultrasound scan (video).

Finally, in memory of 9/11, recollections from the Los Angeles Fire Department's critical incident stress management team, and the 2014 edition of Jon Schwarz looking at 9/11, similar tragedies, and the world leaders who see such tragedies as "opportunities."

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/mikes-blog-round-9