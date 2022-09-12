The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Mike's Blog Round Up

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Mike's Blog Round Up

Roy Edroso Breaks It Down: The arts, humanities, and school regrets, but then again…

Strangely Blogged: It's just top to bottom fraud.

Reading the Pictures: An abortion patient assuredly shares her ultrasound scan (video).

Finally, in memory of 9/11, recollections from the Los Angeles Fire Department's critical incident stress management team, and the 2014 edition of Jon Schwarz looking at 9/11, similar tragedies, and the world leaders who see such tragedies as "opportunities."

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/mikes-blog-round-9

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version