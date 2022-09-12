Hillary Reminds CNN's Dana Bash 'No One Is Above The Law'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 12 September 2022 11:56 Hits: 6

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gave a much more measured response than Trump deserved when asked if there are any reasons he should be treated any differently than any other American for mishandling classified information that was found at Mar-a-Lago.

I'm not sure why CNN's Dana Bash, or anyone else for that matter believes Trump being a former president or a potential candidate means he's somehow above the law. Despite that fact, that's exactly what she asked Clinton during an interview this Sunday.

BASH: While I have you, I want to ask about the FBI search at Mar-a- Lago. You said this week that you don't want to prejudge because you have been prejudged in your life. I know your infamous emails were investigated, you were cleared. But you've dealt with classified information as former secretary of state, as a senator. If the Justice Department decides that former President Donald Trump actually committed a crime, do you think he should be treated like any other citizen? Or should the DOJ take into account the potential real-world consequences of indicting a former president and potential 2024 candidate? CLINTON: I think it's a really hard call. And I cannot predict what the justice department will do at the end of its investigation. But I do think the rule of law holding people accountable is central to our nation. read more

