The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Overflow Crowd Turns Out In Bellwether County For Fetterman

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Overflow Crowd Turns Out In Bellwether County For Fetterman

Three thousand motivated voters waited in line on a rainy day -- and during the first Eagles game, which is even more notable. Via the Philadelphia Inquirer:

For Democrats like Fetterman running in tight races just months after the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion, the issue could be a difference-maker, particularly in motivating voters in areas like the Philadelphia suburbs, where Democratic turnout has swelled in recent years and support for abortion access is high.

“I feel so motivated and, honestly, angry,” said Tracey Gale, 53, of Philadelphia at the rally. “I had rights over my body my whole life, and I don’t want to live under a Christian Taliban.”

State Rep. Joanna McClinton, the House Democratic leader, said Fetterman’s election “will ensure we get to decide what happens with each and every one of our futures.”

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/overflow-crowd-turns-out-bellwether-county

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version