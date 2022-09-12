Overflow Crowd Turns Out In Bellwether County For Fetterman

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 12 September 2022 12:42 Hits: 7

Three thousand motivated voters waited in line on a rainy day -- and during the first Eagles game, which is even more notable. Via the Philadelphia Inquirer:

For Democrats like Fetterman running in tight races just months after the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion, the issue could be a difference-maker, particularly in motivating voters in areas like the Philadelphia suburbs, where Democratic turnout has swelled in recent years and support for abortion access is high.

“I feel so motivated and, honestly, angry,” said Tracey Gale, 53, of Philadelphia at the rally. “I had rights over my body my whole life, and I don’t want to live under a Christian Taliban.”

State Rep. Joanna McClinton, the House Democratic leader, said Fetterman’s election “will ensure we get to decide what happens with each and every one of our futures.”