Marc Short: Trump's Lawyers Play Act Like They're On A TV Show

Mike Pence's Chief of Staff told Howie Kurtz on Fox News that it's baffling for Trump to have top-secret documents stored at Mar-A-Lago.

Then Marc Short blasted Trump's legal team.

Short has been very critical of those Capitol insurrectionists who wanted to "hang" Mike Pence, as well as anyone calling January 6 a "false flag operation."

Speaking with Kurtz about the FBI search, Short claimed that the FBI wasn't trustworthy over RussiaGate. Alrighty then, Marc, we know your boss stood by Mango Mussolini until January 6. But when it comes to classified documents, Marc Short didn't suck up to Trump.

"Having said that, it’s certainly baffling as to why a lot of those documents were at Mar-A-Lago. It doesn't seem like it's the most secure environment," Short said.

"And I think there’s also a question about why Trump’s lawyers apparently were so misleading, potentially lying in the affidavit and saying they returned all the information."

"I think there’s a difference between playing a lawyer on TV and actually having good legal counsel," Short said.

This caused Kurtz to chuckle. Most competent lawyers are refusing to represent Trump, so he's had to use a very shoddy team.

