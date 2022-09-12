Herschel Walker Doesn't Even Know Who Is Responsible For 9/11 Attacks

Articles

Monday, 12 September 2022

On the anniversary of the attacks Sunday, Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker appeared to not even know who was responsible for the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Joining the softball Queen of MAGA, Maria Bartiromo, the Fox News host asked Walker to assess the situation twenty-one years to the day after the devastation of 9/11.

"Well, you know, you’ve gotta pay tribute to the 9/11 victims, you know?" he said.

What about the families and first responders?

"But also, you saw America come together. You saw America come together because this country was, you know, it was on a war with a country that didn’t believe in us,' Walker said.

Huh? A war with what country, Herschel? Do you really wanna go there? Shall we have a convo about the Iraq War and how Iraq had nothing to do with 9/11?

Or maybe, given that this is Hershel Walker, we were fighting Canada, Iran, or maybe Great Britain?

This man is a nincompoop. A know nothing of the highest order.

Wake the f**k up, Georgia.

