Book: Trump Planned To Blockade Himself In The White House After Election Loss

In Maggie Haberman's new book, Confidence Man, the New York Times reporter and CNN correspondent says Trump was so depressed after his 2020 election loss he planned to blockade himself in the White House.

"In those final days, Trump insisted he would not be leaving the White House." explained CNN correspondent Kristin Holmes.

Apparently, Trump was telling his aides he's not going anywhere.

No wonder Trump and his collaborators incited a riot and an insurrection at the US Capitol.

Haberman writes that initially, Trump understood he had lost the election, and then changed.

I imagine Trump thought he could pull off the coup in the wake of Giuliani's insane election fraud lies that revved up his Christian nationalist/QAnon base of supporters. Filing over 60 lawsuits (all of which failed) only aided in animating the former guy into spewing more lies and conspiracies.

With no proof, Trump continued to claim the election was stolen while heading into December of 2020.

"He was so unhinged, Haberman reports, that Trump asked everyone for their "ideas" pertaining to him staying in office. He reportedly asked the valet who brought him Diet Coke when Trump pressed the red button on his oval office desk."

Sure, that's a good source of lawyerly advice. Hey Coke boy, got any ideas for me to overthrow the election?

