Spit It Out: GOP Candidate Can't Answer Simple Question On Abortion

Published on Monday, 12 September 2022

Republican Minnesota House candidate Thomas Knecht struggled with a question on abortion. His opponent, Kotyza-Witthuh, has said that "policy should reflect the position of the vast majority of Minnesota residents: keep abortion safe, legal, and rare."

Knecht was asked, "Would you vote to restrict abortion in any way in Minnesota?"

Knecht's answer would be comical if women's reproductive rights weren't being stripped away.

"Yea, so, ok. Abortion policy," he said. "Sorry. You can repeat it... if you want... If this comes up, my abortion... I-I will vote; we need more nuance [inaudible]. I would say yes, abortion policy."

Well, aren't you glad he cleared that up?

Knecht is only one of a list of Republicans trying to tone down their harsh abortion language.

South Carolina State Rep. Neal Collins appeared to have regrets for voting for the abortion ban. Arizona Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters scrubbed his site of some of his anti-abortion language. Trump-backed candidate Bo Hines did the same here in N.C.

