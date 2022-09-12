Fox Host Grasps At Straws: Biden Is Pro-Antifa

Articles

Fox News host Harris Faulkner claimed the Democrats are the violent party.

Her "reasoning"? Biden called MAGA Republicans semi-fascist, and he must fully support Antifa.

On The Faulkner Focus, host Harris Faulkner was furious that President Biden labeled the undemocratic and Christian nationalists, aka MAGA supporters, as semi-fascist.

She was joined by Jason Rantz, a wingnut Seattle talk show host, who was all too happy to help her fuel the fake Fox News outrage machine.

Rantz lied and said it was the democratic party that will assault you if you disagree with their pronoun use.

After playing a clip of Chuck Todd asking Vice President Harris about the "semi-fascist" comment, Faulkner weighed in.

"If they are anti-semi fascists, which is how they see more than half the country now," Faulkner said.

(That's another lie -- Trump lost by almost eight million votes as well as the Senate in 2020.)

"Because Democrats are looking up and saying look, we just want lower prices -- where's that 1.99 gas?", she chuckled, knowing gas prices have dropped dramatically since the early part of 2022.

"Are they pro-Antifa? Because they've been rather violent."

Who's been rather violent? Is the Fox News host talking about BLM protests over police violence against the Black community?

As Rantz began to ramble, Faulkner cut in, "[Democrats] are using the word fascist --that's what 'Antifa' stands for," she said.

