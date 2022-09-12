Zelensky Has Some Thoughts On Why Trump Kept Praising Putin

Articles

Published on Monday, 12 September 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on CNN that he was "surprised" that Donald Trump continued to praise Vladimir Putin even after Russia invaded Ukraine. Zelensky noted that Trump had "plenty of time" to know the type of person Putin is given and how much information Trump had access to about the Russian leader.

"I believe he had enough time, plenty of time, to understand who Putin is," Zelensky told host Fareed Zakaria.

"I think he was sitting at such a high position where it's not even possible not to recognize that [Putin] is the opponent in terms of values to your own people," he continued. "He [Trump] has all the might of this country — intelligence, data — to create [a] psychological profile."

"Probably, he needed this to promote his domestic policy to show that he's ready to find understanding with the President of Russia," Zelensky said.

"Ukraine, in his eyes, is too far away," he added. "But this war has no distances it could not cover, so I believe he needs to look at the situation without, as we say, pink glasses on."

Trump praised Putin, calling his military moves "genius."

Eric Trump said on Sunday that if his father was president, "Do you think Russia would've invaded Ukraine? No way! No way! Trump would've called up Putin and said, 'Listen, don't play games. We're not gonna do this.'"

