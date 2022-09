Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 12 September 2022 09:00 Hits: 6

Over seven decades, the late queen met with 13 of the last 14 American presidents. Such moments highlight the close friendship between the U.S. and Britain, but there was also occasional awkwardness.

(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/12/1085414218/from-truman-to-biden-the-queens-meetings-with-presidents-were-formal-fun-or-awkw