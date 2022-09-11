Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 11 September 2022 13:00 Hits: 1

Drone footage captured the destruction of a Russian T-80BVM tank the other day. Eagle-eyed internet sleuths noticed something unusual when they zoomed in and slowed down the footage. In one of the lower videos, you can hear the Ukrainian voiceover: "That's how a Russian tankman becomes a spaceman."

Via Twitter:

Also, it looks like the commander is standing in the turret at the moment of the explosion. He's propelled upwards and lands on the building of the roof next to the tank several seconds later, which shows just how powerful the explosion was

Video of a catastrophic strike on a Russian tank. Most likely a T-90M though hard to be sure. https://t.co/8MaW2CwggIpic.twitter.com/AoQ3IDMeKq — Rob Lee (@RALee85) September 8, 2022

And the tweet, and with the video zoomed-in and slowed it's pretty clear what went high in the air.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/russian-tank-commander-achieves-liftoff