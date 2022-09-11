The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Russian Tank Commander Achieves Liftoff

Drone footage captured the destruction of a Russian T-80BVM tank the other day. Eagle-eyed internet sleuths noticed something unusual when they zoomed in and slowed down the footage. In one of the lower videos, you can hear the Ukrainian voiceover: "That's how a Russian tankman becomes a spaceman."

Also, it looks like the commander is standing in the turret at the moment of the explosion. He's propelled upwards and lands on the building of the roof next to the tank several seconds later, which shows just how powerful the explosion was

