Dr. Oz - The Puppy Butcher Of New Jersey

Sunday, 11 September 2022

There are more than enough reasons why no one should be voting for Mehmet Oz for anything, much less senator. But now we have one of the biggest reasons he shouldn't even be considered to be part of a decent society or polite company. He has a history of abusing dogs:

In case you couldn't make it out, the information is from Sourcewatch and sums up why he's not fit to be classified as anything but a monster:

In 2004, complaints about Dr. Mehmet Oz’s dog experiments were cited in a report from an internal investigation into allegations of poor animal care made by Dr. Catherine Dell’Orto, a post-doctoral veterinarian. [5] See also individual reports of Dr. Oz's dog experiments. [6] According to the report, in Dr. Oz's lab at Columbia University "highly invasive and stressful experiments" on dogs were performed without a "humane end point." [7] read more

